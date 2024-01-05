About the other Lincoln Park construction fencing

When we asked Seattle Parks about the construction fencing that signals the imminent start of the Lincoln Park South Play Area replacement, we also asked about the downed fencing around the planned pickleball-court site elsewhere in the park. We’ve received several reader photos like the one above sent by Ryan. Was it vandalism? Here’s how Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor replied: “The fencing should not have been removed. The project manager is working to get it re-installed and also fix the signage.” The fencing was originally installed to stretch into the grassy area west of the planned court project because of accessibility work Parks said would be included. The work is currently on hold until warmer weather. The Fauntleroy Community Association, which heard from project opponents at its last meeting in November, is tentatively scheduled to talk with a guest from Parks at its next meeting Tuesday (January 9th), 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).