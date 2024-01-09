9 options for your West Seattle Friday

(Winter color – Sunburst lichen on dogwood branch, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the lineup for the rest of your Friday:

TODDLER GYM: Free drop-in gym at Arbor Heights Community Church, 10 am-11:30 am. (4113 SW 102nd)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP: Also at the Senior Center, 1 pm: “If you are diabetic or pre-diabetic, have a friend or family member who is, or are simply interested in the topic, join our monthly meetings that cover nutrition, foot care and vision care. To register, contact our social worker, Toni Ameslav: 206-932-4044 x9 or tonia@soundgenerations.org”

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ASTRA LUMINA: Another chance to see the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus continues tonight, 5 pm. Timed tickets and pricing info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Acoustic “Circle of Songs” at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

JAY FIDDY AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), Jay Fiddy headlines a night of hip-hop. $15, all ages.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

