1 person to hospital after Myers Way encampment fire

Seattle Fire crews have been on scene this past hour at what was described as an encampment fire between their Joint Training Facility and tiny-house village Camp Second Chance, on the west side of Myers Way. They’ve found one person with burns and are sending them to Harborview Medical Center by private ambulance. The rest of the response is winding down. It’s on fenced property so we couldn’t get a closer view than the apparatus lights through the trees.
