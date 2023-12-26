YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Baseball and Softball registration time

Another local youth-sports league wants you to know that it’s time to register for spring! This announcement is from West Seattle Baseball and Softball, based at the Pee Wee Fields in Riverview:

We can’t wait for spring to start and for baseball to return. This year we are also excited to offer a full session of girls’ softball for the Spring season.

West Seattle Baseball is offering Baseball for six different divisions, and – new this year – offering Softball for three. Registration is open now through February 15th. Early registration discount is available for all registrations completed by January 5th. Also available are multi-sibling discounts.

Sign up at: https://www.westseattlebaseball.com/

Pricing:

Shetland/T-Ball (6U) – $130

Baseball:

Pinto (8U) – $185

Mustang (10U) – $195

Bronco (12U) – $250

Pony (14U) – $300

Softball:

Pinto (8U) – $130

Mustang (10U) – $130

Bronco (12U) – $130

Registration costs include a ballcap and team jersey for each player, in addition to a full season of baseball/softball with events three times per week from mid-March through early June.

West Seattle Baseball believes that every child deserves to benefit from the games of baseball and softball. For families needing financial assistance, we offer reduced-fee league registration through the West Seattle Baseball Scholarship Assistance program. If you wish to apply, please contact wsbbregistrar@gmail.com.

West Seattle Baseball is a 100% volunteer-run, non-profit youth baseball league. Our goal is to provide comprehensive baseball programming that appeals to kids of all levels of enthusiasm and ability. The league prides itself on being a fun and enjoyable program that our players, their families, and their coaches want to participate in again each succeeding season. If you have questions about the divisions or anything else West Seattle Baseball, please email the league at communications@westseattlebaseball.com.

We hope to see you at the West Seattle PeeWee Fields soon. For the love of the game.