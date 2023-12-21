West Seattle, Washington

WHO’S OPEN ON CHRISTMAS? Where to find West Seattle info, and how to add more

December 21, 2023 5:55 pm
Here’s our annual reminder that it’s not too late to let us know about West Seattle retail hours on Christmas Eve and food/drink businesses’ hours on Christmas Day. All the info we have compiled so far – including the grocery-store hours list for Christmas Eve/Day – is toward the end of our West Seattle Holiday Guide page (which has a list of church services, too, and New Year’s Eve/Day events). Direct link to our first take of the Christmas Day restaurants/bars list is here. We’re still checking for additions; if you can help by providing info, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

