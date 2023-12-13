WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: ‘Swooping owl encounter’

Elena sent this report:

Second week in a row of a swooping, talons out, owl encounter along Alki/Beach Drive while on a run. The first was last week, about a mile north of Lincoln Park along Beach Drive. I was running and suddenly felt talons on my head and after some arm flailing, the owl perched herself/himself on the telephone wire adjacent to me, and then tried to go after me again when I tried to resume running. Had to walk backward 1/4 mile before we lost sight of each other. The second was (Tuesday) morning, near the trees just west of Marination (near the larger parking lot). Similar circumstance, but this guy was more persistent. This time, the swooping did not stop even while I stopped my run and stood still, and had to walk backwar with my arms out about 100 yards before it stopped. I imagine it must be some seasonal nesting behavior/etc. But runners and walkers (and small critters!) look out, I suppose.