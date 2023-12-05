WEST SEATTLE WEATHER/TRAFFIC: More bridge spinouts; plenty of road ponding

If you have to drive on this soggy afternon, a few words of warning:

That’s a reader photo from another crash near the west end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge a couple hours ago. It’s not the only one we’ve heard of since the rain began in earnest – no major injuries reported but as discussed amply here in recent months, it seems to be a relatively frequent trouble spot. Meantime, a Flood Advisory remains in effect, warning of, among other things, urban ponding:

That’s one example – a big “pond” we photographed this morning (after a reader tip) just west of Delridge/Sylvan/Orchard. Often this is the result of a clogged drain – still lots of leaves coming off trees – so you can report it to Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800.