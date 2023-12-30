WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Pre-sunset rainbow, and New Year’s Eve forecast

Thanks for the photos! (Above, from Curry Gibson; below, from Lynn Hall.) The rainbow toward the north/east preceded tonight’s pink-gold sunset.

This followed a showery day, but the forecast is good news if you’re going out New Year’s Eve, especially if you plan to watch the Space Needle fireworks, drone, and light show, from near or (West Seattle viewpoints) far – rain isn’t anticipated to return before Monday night at the earliest. (That’s good news for the New Year’s Day Alki Beach Polar Bear Swim, too.)

P.S. See what else is up for New Year’s Eve/Day via our West Seattle Holiday Guide!