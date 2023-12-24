WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What to know for Christmas Eve 2023

(Alki photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to Christmas Eve 2023! Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar, here’s what’s up in the hours ahead:

CHRISTMAS EVE GIFT SHOPPING: Shop local! Many stores are open at least part of the day today. Here are the hours we have so far for retail shops on the WSB sponsor team:

Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW), 9 am-2 pm

Lauren’s Jewelry (Westwood Village), 10 am-4 pm

Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW), 10 am-1 pm

The Bass Shop (6400 California SW), 10 am-1 pm

Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW), 10 am-3 pm

Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska), 10 am-1 pm

Moon Room (5902 California SW), 11 am-5 pm

Canna West Seattle (5440 California SW), 8 am-8 pm

Another shop that let us know they’re open for last-minute shopping:

Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way), 10 am-1 pm

Anyone else? Email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we can add you to the list!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Yes, the market is open today! Regular hours, 10 am-2 pm, regular spot in The Junction (California SW between Oregon and Alaska).

THE CHRISTMAS PEOPLE STILL NEED COOKIES: Home-baked cookies to help The Christmas People sweeten the holiday for people in need can be brought to West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th Ave SW; WSB sponsor) 1 pm to 4 pm.

CHRISTMAS EVE GROCERY-STORE EARLY CLOSINGS: All West Seattle grocery stores close early tonight – earliest is 5 pm (Trader Joe’s), latest is 9 pm (WSB sponsor West Seattle Thriftway) – full list of tonight/tomorrow grocery-store info is in the Holiday Guide.

CHRISTMAS EVE CHURCH SERVICES: Our list in the Holiday Guide includes services for 13 churches (some of whom are skipping regular Sunday-morning services to focus on tonight).

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show continues tonight on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, opening at 5 pm. Timed tickets and info here.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Or for the West Seattle Holiday Guide (which we continue updating through New Year’s)? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!