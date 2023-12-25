WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY GUIDE: On to New Year’s Eve!

(File photo, by Robert Spears)
Just six nights until we say farewell to 2023 and hello to 2024. We’re still building the list of what’s happening around West Seattle for New Year’s Eve – so far it includes some traditional favorites, like the Emerald City Wanderers‘ 5K/10K walks and the Highland Park Not-So-Silent-Night Parade, plus new events like Soul Train NYE at Revelry Room/Jet City Labs in The Junction and a sparkling-cider toast at West Seattle Arcade on Alki. Of course hundreds if not thousands will line the downtown-facing shore (and other viewpoints) to watch the Space Needle fireworks, lights, and drone shows from across the bay. If you’re presenting a New Year’s Eve (or Day) event we haven’t listed in the Holiday Guide already, please send the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
