WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Victim pepper-sprayed by tool thieves; black work van stolen; two apparently abandoned vehicles

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

TOOL THEFT TURNED ROBBERY: We noted a robbery call logged very early this morning and asked SPD for details: “Police responded to a report of a robbery in the 4500 block of 36 AV SW around 4:30 a.m. this morning. Officers responded and located the victim, who was pepper sprayed. It was reported the victim was confronting two suspects who were stealing tools from his vehicle. The suspects left in a truck northbound from the location. SFD responded to provide aid. Unknown what was taken at this time.” No description of the truck or robbers yet, pending the full report.

STOLEN VAN: More stolen tools – inside the work van taken from Jayson:

I just bought an older work van. Last night it was stolen. 2002 Ford E150 (cargo style van). It’s all black (black wheels) with knobby tires. It was parked at 4727 42nd Ave SW in front of Safeway. It had all of my bigger work tools and some lumber in it. If you see it, please let me know. 206-696-3429 Also, if anyone needs a handyman within walking distance of the Alaska Junction, call me. I still have hand tools and need the work!

APPARENTLY ABANDONED VEHICLES: The gray Kia reported yesterday has been claimed. Maybe one or both of these have owners out there too. Daniel sent the report and photos from the neighborhood just south of Admiral Church:

Reporting on two seemingly abandoned vehicles in North Admiral. The black KIA with a broken-out rear window and ignition/steering column damage has been parked on Ferry Ave for over a month. The dilapidated RV with both expired tabs and a funky looking short term parking permit (the second of two) also expired has been there for a couple of weeks.

He says both have been on Parking Enforcement radar for at least a week but they’re still there.