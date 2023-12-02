WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen tan Tahoe; apparently abandoned red Civic; home break-in

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN TAN TAHOE: From Brian:

Our tan 1995 Tahoe was stolen from our driveway on lower Henderson Street. The vehicle was stolen sometime between midnight (12/2) and 5 am. Washington plates AFL3344. Barn doors on rear and no emblems to indicate Chevy/Tahoe. License plate frames had “Catch and Release Wild Trout” both front and back. SPD report # 23-346806.

APPARENTLY ABANDONED RED CIVIC: From an anonymous texter:

There’s an abandoned red Hyundai Honda Civic at the corner of 26th and Brandon with the front wheel off. I reported on Find It Fix It but thought you might be interested in posting in case the owner wants to come get it before it is towed. License plate number BMS0627.

HOME BURGLARY: This report is from Kathy: