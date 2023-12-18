WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen classic red 4Runner; car break-in outside church

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN CLASSIC RED 4RUNNER: The photo and report are from Josh:
I’m hoping folks could keep a lookout for my red ‘86 4Runner that was found to be stolen this morning at 7 am. It was parked in the Seaview area, 4600 block between Raymond and Juneau. Last seen around 10 pm, believe it may’ve happened in early AM, perhaps around 4 am..
Lic # BAL5663
Has a celebrate diversity bumper sticker on back bumper; the bumper is also dented.
Back window has a Rogue Community College parking-pass sticker on it.
Driver’s-side back seat window has a Dutch Bros sticker in the form of fingers peace sign
Top of truck is sun-bleached to white.
Police report was made; please call 911 if seen. Thank you so much.
CAR BREAK-IN OUTSIDE CHURCH: This report is from Liz:
I was parked in front of Fauntleroy Church and the main street (California) Sunday afternoon at 3:35-5:45 attending their Holiday Concert. I came out and got into my car and noticed the glove box open and stuff thrown about. And then I noticed the right rear passenger window had been shattered all over the back seat. Lucky I had nothing of value in the car. Now just the inconvenience of having it repaired.
