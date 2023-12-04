WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: South Admiral carjacking; gunfire near Lincoln Park; car break-ins

First, two weekend incidents on which we obtained information from SPD this morning:

SOUTH ADMIRAL CARJACKING: Police say this happened around 6 am on Saturday morning in the 3200 block of California SW (near Springline). The victim told officers that the carjackers – who arrived in a red Kia Soul – tapped a handgun on his car window to get him out and steal the car, a gray 2017 Audi SUV. Dispatch audio included an early description of the carjackers as two Black men in their late teens or early 20s, thin, wearing hoodies and masks. The stolen Audi was subsequently seen headed eastbound on the West Seattle Bridge, but archived audio indicates officers lost sight of it on Beacon Hill, around Beacon/28th, shortly after a pursuit was authorized and initiated.

GUNFIRE NEAR LINCOLN PARK: 911 callers reported hearing gunfire in the vicinity of Lincoln Park’s north lot around 3 am Sunday. Police found no evidence at the time – no victim, no property damage, no casings – but hours later, a 911 caller reported finding a 9mm casing in the area.

CAR BREAK-INS: This is a reader report from Jessica: