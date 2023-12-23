WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this VW Golf? Car stolen while owner was fundraising for charity

Remember the food-bank-fundraising buskers we told you about earlier? We just found out that one musician’s car was stolen while they were performing:

Stolen VW Golf, 2005

Gray, WA plate 612-ZHK

(Pic shows roof just before it was repainted, roof now has new paint)

Parked at the paid lot on 44th, between Alaska and Edmunds

(paid and have the receipt!)

Parked at 10:50 am today, Saturday Dec. 23 to busk for the Food Bank

Returned to the lot at 1:15 pm and the car was gone.

It’s a manual transmission, so hopefully it didn’t go too far.

Police report filed.

If you see the car please call 9-1-1 and give report # 23-367922