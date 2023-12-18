West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police pursue carjacking, robbery suspects, 3 in custody

December 18, 2023 10:04 pm
10:04 PM: Police suspect the same people are behind three incidents they’re investigating right now – all involving a vehicle described as a gray Nissan Murano SUV or something similar – first a robbery attempt at 63rd/Alki, second a carjacking (or attempt) on Admiral Way, then a robbery on Beach Drive. No other details yet except that police are pursuing what might be the suspects’ vehicle in the Alki area right now. Updates to come.

10:07 PM: The plates on the vehicle have checked to a Hyundai Santa Fe registered in South King County. The pursuit – reported at up to 90 mph – is moving up to the West Seattle Bridge.

10:10 PM: Now they’ve moved on to southbound I-5. While on the bridge they deployed “stop sticks” and are reporting that tire(s) on the suspects’ car have deflated and are shredding.

10:13 PM: They’re off the freeway and the suspects have bailed out of the car, with a foot pursuit ensuing. At least one person is in custody.

10:16 PM: They’re now reporting two in custody, one still on the run in a rail yard, described as “unknown male, black hoodie, jeans, late teens/early 20s.” They’re near the north end of Boeing Field [map].

10:38 PM: And officers have just told dispatch they’ve taken the third suspect into custody.

10:54 PM: Since this all initially happened so fast, police are now sorting out the original incidents. They’ve said it started with a robbery attempt in the 2800 block of Alki near Cactus, then the carjacking attempt near 59th/Admiral, then the robbery (or attempt) in the 5700 block of Beach Drive. They’re also trying to catch up with the victims (so if by any chance that’s you, you might consider calling 911).

10 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police pursue carjacking, robbery suspects, 3 in custody"

  • ACE December 18, 2023 (10:11 pm)
    WSB to the rescue again! I was wondering what all the sirens were about and knew they would be an update here.

  • Nancy December 18, 2023 (10:15 pm)
    Did anyone hear possible gunshots with this? We live on Alki between 60th and 61st and we thought we may have heard gunshots…possibly 2?

  • OnAlki December 18, 2023 (10:19 pm)
    The Murano and a SPD cruiser flew by me at 56th and Alki likely doing 80. Happy no one was hurt in the chase. 

  • HoneyBun December 18, 2023 (10:24 pm)
    Frick Yes! Nail ’em one and all!

  • Admiral-2009 December 18, 2023 (10:28 pm)
    Ditto ACE

  • Erik December 18, 2023 (10:29 pm)
    Yeehaw! Glad to see the SPD have been able to apprehend them. Hopefully these are the people that have been terrorizing us for months now. Would be great to see some resolution.

  • Seattlite December 18, 2023 (10:44 pm)
    Outstanding work SPD police officers!  This is what needs to be done to the criminals who are carjacking, robbing, and basically terrifying law-abiding citizens in WS and greater Seattle.  Criminals need to be reminded that their criminal actions will have consequences and that’s exactly what SPD police officers did tonight.

  • TMT December 18, 2023 (10:52 pm)
    Awesome work SPD! Thank you! 

  • Admiral December 18, 2023 (10:54 pm)
    I walked outside around 6pm on 45th and admiral way and saw these guys prowling a neighbors Hyundai Elantra. I walked outside and they sped off with their lights turned off. Glad they caught them good job SPD! 

  • Wseattleite December 18, 2023 (10:57 pm)
    Nice work SPD!  Putting these dangerous criminals behind bars. Thanks to the policies allowing pursuit. A few episodes like this, and it will not be so cool to drive around without plates and jeopardize the general public. In most places, that guarantees arrest and jail. Can Seattle become one of those places?

