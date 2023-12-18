WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police pursue carjacking, robbery suspects, 3 in custody

10:04 PM: Police suspect the same people are behind three incidents they’re investigating right now – all involving a vehicle described as a gray Nissan Murano SUV or something similar – first a robbery attempt at 63rd/Alki, second a carjacking (or attempt) on Admiral Way, then a robbery on Beach Drive. No other details yet except that police are pursuing what might be the suspects’ vehicle in the Alki area right now. Updates to come.

10:07 PM: The plates on the vehicle have checked to a Hyundai Santa Fe registered in South King County. The pursuit – reported at up to 90 mph – is moving up to the West Seattle Bridge.

10:10 PM: Now they’ve moved on to southbound I-5. While on the bridge they deployed “stop sticks” and are reporting that tire(s) on the suspects’ car have deflated and are shredding.

10:13 PM: They’re off the freeway and the suspects have bailed out of the car, with a foot pursuit ensuing. At least one person is in custody.

10:16 PM: They’re now reporting two in custody, one still on the run in a rail yard, described as “unknown male, black hoodie, jeans, late teens/early 20s.” They’re near the north end of Boeing Field [map].

10:38 PM: And officers have just told dispatch they’ve taken the third suspect into custody.

10:54 PM: Since this all initially happened so fast, police are now sorting out the original incidents. They’ve said it started with a robbery attempt in the 2800 block of Alki near Cactus, then the carjacking attempt near 59th/Admiral, then the robbery (or attempt) in the 5700 block of Beach Drive. They’re also trying to catch up with the victims (so if by any chance that’s you, you might consider calling 911).