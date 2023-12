Thanks for the tip. That was the scene at WaFd Bank in the 4100 block of California around 7:30 this morning. About an hour and a half earlier, just after 6 am, a 911 caller reported seeing a silver BMW “attached to the ATM,” trying to pull it out, and then seeing it head off eastbound, according to dispatch audio. We haven’t talked to the bank yet so we don’t know what if anything the thieves got away with.