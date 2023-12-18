WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 vehicles stolen from 1 lot

Two more stolen vehicles to report – both from the same apartment parking lot in Seaview, one already recovered. The report and photo are from Ryan:

Stolen – 2018 Subaru Legacy (Black)

License Plate: BGY4983, WA

Police report # 23-361064 Stolen between 5 pm (12/15/2023) & 3 pm (12/17/2023) from an apartment building parking lot in West Seattle Also stolen from the same lot, same time frame: 2006 Chevy 3500 Van (White box/bubble truck) & Black Utility Trailer (which were recovered in South Park on 12/17/2023 using GPS tracking).