West Seattle, Washington

18 Monday

43℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 vehicles stolen from 1 lot

December 18, 2023 5:09 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two more stolen vehicles to report – both from the same apartment parking lot in Seaview, one already recovered. The report and photo are from Ryan:

Stolen – 2018 Subaru Legacy (Black)
License Plate: BGY4983, WA
Police report # 23-361064

Stolen between 5 pm (12/15/2023) & 3 pm (12/17/2023) from an apartment building parking lot in West Seattle

Also stolen from the same lot, same time frame: 2006 Chevy 3500 Van (White box/bubble truck) & Black Utility Trailer (which were recovered in South Park on 12/17/2023 using GPS tracking).

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 vehicles stolen from 1 lot"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.