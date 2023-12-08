WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: ‘Epic sighting’ west of The Junction

Alissa sent this late last night, describing it as an “epic sighting” near 46th/Oregon:

Coyote alert: I was sitting in my living room and heard what sounded like a cat fight outside. I heard cats growling and then a yip, and I flew out the door (knowing coyotes have been seen in my general area this summer). Sure enough, two small-looking coyotes ran from my next-door neighbor’s yard!! I couldn’t believe my eyes! My cats were there trying to take them on!! Thankfully, the cats are ok, and last I saw, the coyotes were headed southbound.

Our perennial reminder – we publish coyote sightings for awareness, not alarm. Coexistence advice from wildlife authorities includes not providing food sources (from birdseed to pet food to unaccompanied pets).