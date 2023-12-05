West Seattle Community Orchestras concert, Westside School middle-school info night, more for your Tuesday

(Monday photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s up this afternoon and evening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

EX-DUMAR SUBSTATION = HOUSING? The Seattle City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee approved this plan last week (here’s our followup); today the full council votes during their 2 pm meeting – the agenda explains how to comment. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS’ FREE CONCERT: The first of two concerts this week by West Seattle Community Orchestras – this one starts at 6 pm at the Chief Sealth IHS Auditorium (2600 SW Thistle) – details here. Free admission (though donations are always welcome).

WESTSIDE SCHOOL MIDDLE SCHOOL INFORMATION NIGHT: 6 pm online, find out about middle school at independent Westside School (WSB sponsor) – RSVP for the link.

LEARN ASL: Free class, 6 pm at West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with friends old and new on these long nights! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

TOASTMASTERS 832: Work on your communication skills! Check out the 6:30 pm online meeting – our calendar listing explains how.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

SING! Singers have an open invitation to join the Seattle Metropolitan Singers – “all treble voices welcome” – just attend one of their rehearsals, Tuesdays 7-9 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BASKETBALL: One home high-school varsity game tonight – West Seattle HS hosts Garfield, 7:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look ahead any time via our event calendar – if you have something to add to it (or to our Holiday Guide), please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!