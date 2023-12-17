WEST SEATTLE ART: Help shape project at site of new 1.25 million-gallon overflow-storage tank

(Project rendering)

Another public-art project is in the works for West Seattle, and a survey has just opened to seek your feedback in shaping it. From the King County Wastewater Treatment District‘s announcement:

King County will build a 1.25-million-gallon underground storage tank on the west side of the First Avenue Bridge to reduce sewage and stormwater overflows into the Duwamish River during large storms. Water stored in the West Duwamish Wet Weather Facility will flow to the West Point Treatment Plant for cleaning before it is safely released into the Puget Sound. To learn more about the project, visit the project website. Fencing Panel Art Help shape the facility’s public appearance by sharing your perspectives about the Duwamish River valley! Fencing designed by Seattle artist Ann Marie Schneider will ring the new facility. Input from the community will be incorporated into the fence-panels art. We would love to learn how you see this dynamic river valley landscape can be integrated into the facility fencing appearance to reflect our commitment to stewardship in concert with the resiliency of our river.

The project had a separate community survey last year; results were part of a briefing at HPAC‘s meeting last April. To answer the new survey, which is open until January 24, go here. The facility is expected to start construction in 2025.