WEEK AHEAD: Next round of ‘king tides’ on West Seattle shores

That’s what it looked like on Alki in November 2020, when a 12.6-foot “king tide” was enhanced by atmospheric conditions. 12.6 is where the next round of “king tides” will peak late next week – too soon to tell if any atmospheric enhancement is likely this time (so far the forecast looks relatively calm). The highest high tides will be 12.6 feet at 7:30 am Friday (December 15), 8:14 am Saturday (December 16), 8:58 am Sunday (December 17), 9:43 am Monday (December 18). This winter’s highest predicted “king tides” will hit or surpass 13 feet in mid-January. P.S. If you need sandbags, remember the closest city-stocked pickup spot this year is in South Park.