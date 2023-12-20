WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Water Taxi fog delays likely tonight; ‘dense fog advisory’ alert

(Texted photo, looking toward downtown from Admiral this afternoon)

4:54 PM: Metro wants riders to know: “Thick fog is lingering in Elliott Bay this evening. The King County Water Taxis will be operating at reduced speeds while fog is present. Delays are likely.” The most recent West Seattle run was only six minutes later than scheduled, according to the real-time tracker.

5:25 PM: The National Weather Service has issued a “dense fog advisory” alert in effect through noon tomorrow (Thursday). Visibility could be as low as a quarter-mile.