WATER TAXI ALERT: Extra evening service for Monday’s Seahawks game

Going to Monday night’s Seahawks game? Metro invites you to travel by water:

On December 18, 2023, the West Seattle Water Taxi will be running extended service for the Seahawks game against Philadelphia. In addition to the regular service, the following departures have been added:

Departs Pier 50 to West Seattle/DepartsWest Seattle to Pier 50

7:30 p.m./8:00 p.m.

8:30 p.m./9:00 p.m.

9:30 p.m./10:00 p.m.

10:45 p.m./11:00 p.m.

The Water Taxi Shuttle (Routes 773 and 775) will be in service for the added sailings to get you from the dock to the West Seattle Junction and the Admiral District after the game.