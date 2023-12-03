VIDEO: West Seattle Big Band’s holiday concert fills Admiral Church with musical cheer

It was a full house – more than 100 people of all ages, babies through seniors – when the West Seattle Big Band presented a holiday concert this afternoon at Admiral Church. We recorded three of the Christmas songs for you – first, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”:

Here’s “The Christmas Song”

And “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”:

(Jim Edwards directs the WSBB; Jenaige and Greg were the vocalists.) The rest of the program included some non-holiday selections too. The band, which spends much of its year donating its time to raise money for school music programs, donated this appearance too so the church could raise money (admission was free but a basket was passed) for its ongoing community work.

Watch for more public WSBB performances next year – their calendar is at westseattlebigband.com, along with history on this quarter-century-and-going-strong group!