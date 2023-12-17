VIDEO: Perfect night for West Seattle Runner’s 2023 Christmas Light Run

No rain, no snow, no sub-freezing temperatures – perfect weather as the group above headed out on the annual Christmas Light Run coordinated by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor):

WSR proprietors Lori and Tim McConnell mapped the run along a route they said would take runners past everything from a yard with more than a dozen inflatable Santas to the Gai Family‘s Madonna.

The shop offers multiple free events every month, including group runs every week. (Last one of the year will be an early New Year’s celebration, 8 am Saturday, December 30th, with champagne and sparkling cider toasts afterward.) In the New Year, WSR also will start another free Get Fit “couch to half-marathon” training series, beginning with an info night at 6:30 pm January 3rd – email lori@westseattlerunner.com with questions.