VIDE0: District 1 City Councilmember-elect Rob Saka and counterparts get mayoral welcome

(WSB photo: District 1 Councilmember-elect Rob Saka with Mayor Bruce Harrell)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Two and a half weeks after election results were finalized, the five newly elected Seattle City Councilmembers-to-be – including District 1’s Rob Saka – answered media questions this morning after a mayoral welcome.

We were there for the event on the mayor’s floor atop City Hall. Mayor Bruce Harrell started his welcome speech by explaining staffers have been meeting with the “new cast of characters” for the past week. (In addition to Saka, the “new cast” is District 3’s Joy Hollingsworth, succeeding Kshama Sawant; District 4’s Maritza Rivera, succeeding Alex Pedersen; District 5’s Cathy Moore, succeeding Debora Juarez; , and District 7’s Bob Kettle, the only one to take office by defeating an incumbent, Andrew Lewis. There will be a sixth new councilmember next month, when the council appoints someone to fill the citywide seat Teresa Mosqueda is leaving to join the King County Council.) Here are the mayor’s opening remarks:

Harrell suggested the new councilmembers can’t be put in a “binary box” of political ideology, but instead are “committed to get stuff done.” He also noted their range of “lived experience” with a list of attributes major and minor, from “two veterans” (Saka and Kettle) to “two dog owners.” He also insisted that he and the departing councilmembers “did some marvelous work together,” ticking off more stats, such as the council passing all 344 bills he sent them and that he only vetoed one council bill. “I want to dispel the notion that things were so bad we got nothing done … we got a lot done.”

So what do the newly elected councilmembers-elecct want to do? Each got a turn at the microphone before the floor was opened to questions. Here’s what Councilmember-elect Saka said:

He promised he would “be a servant to the residents of District 1” and assessed the changes as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to usher in a new culture at City Hall,” promising he and his new colleagues could “disagree without being disagreeable.” When Q&A time came, we noted that he had campaigned on “public safety, public safety, public safety” and asked what he planned to do first to try to improve it:

(It should be noted here that the mayor said a bit later in response to a reporter question that crime rates are going down.) In short, Saka didn’t mention a specific propodal but said he’d “work collaboratively with the mayor” and that more officers had to be hired – the hiring incentives don’t seem to be working – plus the alternative CARE Team must “grow and scale.”

Harrell had more to say about public safety in answering questions about his goals for the year ahead, mentioning “new ideas” – referring to the budgeted gunshot-locator technology as one of those, along with “CCTV cameras” (we’re checking on which cameras he was referring to). He also declared that “crime rates are going down.”

To see what the other councilmembers-elect said, the entire event was streamed by Seattle Channel; we’ll link their recording when it’s available. Councilmember-elect Hollingsworth had a notable observation – “We didn’t just want the job title, we want to do the job.” That will formally start when they’re sworn in January 2nd.