TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Welcome to Wednesday, with ‘dense fog’ alert

December 13, 2023 6:02 am
6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, December 13.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

We’re under a “dense fog advisory” alert this morning, until 10 am. Otherwise, forecast says mostly cloudy, chance of pm rain, high in the upper 40s. Sunrise today is at 7:49 am; sunset, 4:17 pm.

ROAD WORK

Pavement grinding is scheduled for 26th SW between Roxbury and Barton again today, according to a notice distributed to residents. Metro is rerouting buses off that stretch.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – Aside from the aforementioned rerouting, it’s a regular schedule today; check advisories here.

Water TaxiRegular schedule today. Watch the real-time map if wondering where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!

