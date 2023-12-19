TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Whoville and starshine

Two displays to show you tonight:

First, Lacey just sent photos: “We have our Whoville/Grinch-themed display up again this year. Lots of lights to enjoy at night, but also fun to see during the day! We are at 9643 18th Ave SW, just off Roxbury.”

Next, Janet recommended 56th SW north of Spokane, so we went there for a look and found this star-topped, light-laden tree:

Some other nice lights on that street too. … Thanks again for all the tips and pics – scroll through this WSB archive to see everyplace we’ve already shown, and if you have a suggestion, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!