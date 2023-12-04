West Seattle, Washington

TONIGHT'S LIGHTS: Music-synched show in Upper Morgan

December 4, 2023
 West Seattle Christmas lights

Taking a break for tonight’s featured Christmas lights, while we write more news … this video is from Derick at 37th/Graham (where you might recall seeing a Halloween light show too)! Derick says the six minutes in his video are less than half his 15+-minute show (which is likely to grow a bit soon), running 4:30 pm-9:30 pm nightly.

Got lights? Seen lights? Tips welcome, with or without video/photos, at westseattleblog@gmail.com … and you can see what we’ve shown already, by scrolling through this WSB archive!

