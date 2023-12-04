TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Music-synched show in Upper Morgan

Taking a break for tonight’s featured Christmas lights, while we write more news … this video is from Derick at 37th/Graham (where you might recall seeing a Halloween light show too)! Derick says the six minutes in his video are less than half his 15+-minute show (which is likely to grow a bit soon), running 4:30 pm-9:30 pm nightly.

