TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Barton brightness

Thanks to Alice Kuder (of Winter Wander fame) for tonight’s photo, a house on SW Barton between 32nd and 34th. If you’re looking for areas to wander in search of lights, the streets around Westwood Village have multiple pockets of holiday-spirited neighbors … and this one is among them. … Got lights to suggest? Starting tomorrow we’ll be bumping up to two homes a night – we have some in queue but there’s room for more – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!