SUNDAY PREVIEW: West Seattle Big Band’s free holiday concert

It’s been a big day of event coverage, and it’s not over yet – but we want to give a quick shout-out to one of tomorrow’s biggest events: The West Seattle Big Band‘s free holiday concert at Admiral Church.

If you somehow haven’t seen them, the WSBB – directed by Jim Edwards – is the jazziest show in town, and will be a fun way to play out your weekend. Plus, you can dance if you want to (or just sit and listen)! The show starts at 3 pm, and we’re told cookies are part of the plan. Did we mention, free admission? Admiral Church is at 4320 SW Hill.