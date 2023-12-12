STAY SAFE! Free avalanche-awareness education Wednesday at Mountain to Sound Outfitters in West Seattle

It’s snow-sports season in the mountains – which can bring a lot of fun, but also danger in some circumstances. Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) is offering a free, potentially life-saving event tomorrow night – here’s the announcement:

We’re co-hosting a free 90-minute Avalanche Awareness Course on December 13th at 6 pm with NWAC!

The NWAC (Northwest Avalanche Center) – AIARE Avalanche Awareness Course utilizes interactive presentation materials and local case histories and encourages questions from the audience.

The course is expected to:

-Introduce and explain to students where and why avalanches occur.

-Describe who gets caught and why.

-Provide a basic approach to staying safe in the backcountry.

This course targets the young and unaware backcountry traveler, and introduces the recognition of avalanche danger and how to reduce the risk.

Student Learning Outcomes

-Learn to access local avalanche bulletins and weather reports.

-Recognize basic signs of avalanche danger.

-Learn to avoid avalanche danger.

-Understand the need for companion rescue techniques and equipment.

This event is free but registration is required. Please use the tickets link to register.