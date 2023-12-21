Solstice sunset watch, free skating, Santa, shopping, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Mike Burns)

Here are the Thursday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: Santa Claus’s traditional pre-Christmas visits to West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) continue, 10 am-1 pm today.

PRESCHOOLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for an update on where they’re playing today.

GARY BENSON AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: Live holiday music at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) with Gary Benson, 2:30-4:30 pm.

SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH: It’s the unique West Seattle way to observe the change of seasons – educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen leads her quarterly gathering at Solstice Park to demonstrate and discuss what the solstice really means and how it works, and to watch the sunset. 3:45-4:45 pm. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, uphill from the tennis courts and P-patch)

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Alaska N Dumplings will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run.

FREE ROLLER SKATING: Coalition of local youth advocates presents a night of free skating and other fun at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 5-8 pm.

SHOP LATE THURSDAY IN THE JUNCTION: At least half a dozen Junction shops are keeping their doors open until at least 8 pm! Also, music from Better As Brass at KeyBank Plaza, 6-7:30 pm.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, starting at 5 pm. Timed tickets and info here.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

SPECIAL CHURCH EVENTS: From the Holiday Guide’s list of seasonal services and other church events, two for tonight:

*Westside Unitarian Universalist (7141 California SW) – 6:30 pm Winter Solstice Celebration in the Social Hall

*West Side Presbyterian (3601 California SW) – 7 pm Longest Night Service

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Record-release show for Student Nurse, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

THE WHALE TRAIL’S GATHERING – SOLD OUT: 7 pm winter gathering of The Whale Trail is sold out.

‘SNOWED IN’ – SOLD OUT: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) has sold out all remaining tickets!

Planning something that should be on our calendar (or in our Holiday Guide if it’s for Christmas/Kwanzaa/New Year’s)? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!