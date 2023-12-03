Silent Book Club at the library, food drive at Farmers’ Market, West Seattle Big Band, ‘Poetry for Pups,’ more for your Sunday

(Olympic Mountains – The Brothers at left – photographed from Alki by David Hutchinson)

Happy Sunday! Here’s what’s happening – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder‘s West Seattle scavenger hunt continues through December 10th, and you can still register to participate! Go here to find out more and to sign up.

HOLIDAY FUN PHOTOS WITH GAIL ANN: 8:30 am-2 pm is the window today for sessions at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse – book your time here.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

ADVENT FESTIVAL: From the holiday-season church listings in the Holiday Guide, this is happening today at Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle) from 9:00 am-10:15 am: “Advent logs, paperwhites, card making, and more. Bring the whole family. A light breakfast will be served. Special guest Gayle Boss, author of All Creation Waits, will join us via ZOOM toward the end of the morning and read from the Children’s Edition of her Advent book.”

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering late-fall fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more – even Christmas trees! Here’s today’s vendor list.

FOOD DRIVE AT FARMERS’ MARKET: Farmlink fellow Ariel plans to be back at the market today collecting food for the West Seattle Food Bank, 10 am-2 pm – look for her booth.

PATHFINDER WREATH SALES DURING FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm at California/Alaska, look for Pathfinder K-8‘s famous wreaths.

CHALLAH BRAIDING AT FARMERS’ MARKET: With Hanukkah approaching, Torah Learning Center of West Seattle is at the market 10 am-2 pm: “There will be Menorah Kits, Donuts, Dreidels, and more!”

SILENT BOOK CLUB AT THE LIBRARY: Special gathering of the Silent Book Club of West Seattle – at the library! 10:30 am settle in, 11-noon read, noon-12:30 chat or keep reading, at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) – more in our calendar listing.

MOON ROOM SALE: Friday we announced Moon Room Shop and Wellness (5902 1/2 California SW) as our newest sponsor. That announcement included word of a 15% off sale through today.

DELRIDGE GROCERY COOP SALE: As announced Friday, the store is selling produce at big discounts again today. (5444 Delridge Way SW)

SANTA PHOTOS AT HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE: 11 am-2 pm:

Santa is making a stop at Highland Park Corner Store! He’ll be here to spread good cheer and take photos with your pets (kids of all ages welcome as well!). For a $25 donation, you’ll get access to a digital library of photos taken by Erika Smith Photography. Proceeds from the photos support Forgotten Dogs Rescue.

(7789 Highland Park Way SW)

SANTA PET PHOTOS: At Westwood Village, Pet Supplies Plus is again offering free Santa Pet Photos today, 11 am-4 pm, plus cookies, cocoa, and coffee.

HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Rain City Clay‘s holiday show/sale continues, featuring artists who work with clay:

Show hours today are 1-5 pm. (4208 SW 100th)

WEST SEATTLEITE’S HANUKKAH BOOK: Jo Gershman has written/illustrated the picture book “A Wild, Wild Hanukkah” and will have a meet-and-greet/reading event at 1 pm today at University Bookstore (4326 University Way NE)

WEST SEATTLE BIG BAND: At Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 3 pm, free holiday jazz concert and dance. With cookies!

‘SNOWED IN’: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, described as “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 3 pm today. Tickets and show times/dates are here.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): Another benefit performance – no cover but food and/or funds for WSFB appreciated.

POETRY FOR PUPS: Book reading and meet-and-greet with author Susan Seah and her “beagle muse” Koa – bring your pup! 3 pm to 5 pm at Realfine Coffee (4480 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

