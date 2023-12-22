UPDATE: SFD ‘full response’ in Highland Park

2:58 AM: Seattle Fire is arriving at a house in Highland Park where a 911 caller reported seeing flames from the basement. Possibly a vacant building, as the incident command has called for “derelict building” protocol.

3:02 AM: The incident commander says it’s a “small fire.” It’s confirmed to be a vacant building.

3:07 AM: The response is being downsized. The fire has just been declared “tapped” (out) and firefighters told dispatch it was actually an exterior fire.

3:11 AM: One more note – our archives indicate it’s the third fire in two months in one block.