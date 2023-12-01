REMINDER: Pancakes and Santa on Saturday morning!

(WSB file photo)

One more reminder that a longtime local holiday tradition returns tomorrow morning – the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle looks forward to serving you pancakes on Saturday morning! Their Community Pancake Breakfast is back, 7-11 am at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds), with pancakes, Husky Deli ham, orange juice, coffee, at a bargain price – $8 online (go here), $10 at the door, kids under 10 free when accompanied by a paying adult! Santa will be there for photos, and you can bring Toys For Tots donations if you have new, unwrapped toys to give. It’s a Kiwanis Club fundraiser for their youth programs. They’re also having an online silent auction through Tuesday – items include some cool local business gift cards.