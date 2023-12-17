‘Polar Express,’ ‘Wonderful Life,’ markets, Pathfinder wreaths, concerts, Christmas Light Run, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Reader photo)

Again today, the daily preview is in two sections – starting with listings from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

HOLIDAY FUN PHOTOS WITH GAIL ANN: 8:30 am-noon sessions at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse – Santa will be there! – book your time here.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: One more chance to see and buy the creations of Native artists, 10 am-5:30 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW).

(Photo courtesy Pathfinder K-8 PTSA)

PATHFINDER WREATH SALES DURING FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on the southwest corner of California/Alaska, look for Pathfinder K-8‘s famous handmade wreaths and other “door decor”! And if you can’t get to the market, you can still buy wreaths online – pathfinderk8ptsa.org/shop.” Fundraiser for outdoor education.

LESSONS & CAROLS #1: 10 am at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW): “We will combine for one special service of Lessons and Carols. This service of timeless carols will include WSPC’s choir, instrumentalists and musicians from the NW Symphony Orchestra.”

SMALL BUSINESS POP-UP MARKET: 10 am-2 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW).

HOLIDAY MAKERS’ MARKET: 11 am-4 pm (5001 Delridge Way SW) – see the participants’ list here.

LAUREN’S JEWELRY OPEN FOR SHOPPING: Shop local, shop indie! Bonus day for holiday shopping at WSB sponsor Lauren’s Jewelry in Westwood Village, open today 11 am-4 pm.

‘THE MAGICAL DOLLMAKER’: “Dance! West Seattle is celebrating its 40th year in West Seattle with their annual performance of ‘The Magical Doll Maker.’ The show is at 1:30 pm at Highline Performing Arts Center (401 S. 152nd, Burien). Tickets will be available for purchase at the theater the day of the performance.”

‘THE POLAR EXPRESS’: Classic movie (trailer above)! Free screening at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 2 pm. Popcorn and cookies!

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: The radio-play edition of Twelfth Night Productions‘ beloved show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), last show at 3 pm today – get tickets and details on the Brown Paper Tickets website.

‘SNOWED IN’ SOLD OUT: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 3 pm today, but no online tickets are available – you can doublecheck with the box office.

FAUNTLEROY CONCERT: Christmas concert at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 4 pm, all welcome.

CHRISTMAS LIGHT RUN: Gather at 5 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) and jingle on out along a route passing festively lit homes. Hang out at the shop afterward for nog, cider, hot chocolate, and cookies. (Here’s the map.)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, opening at 5 pm. Tickets and info here.

LESSONS & CAROLS #2: Northwest Boychoir‘s annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7 pm. Check for tickets here. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

Now, your non-holiday options, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering late-fall fruit and vegetables as well as cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more – even Christmas trees (last chance to get yours from Three Tree Farms)! Here’s today’s vendor list.

TEA AND SCI-FI SOCIAL MEETUP: 1 pm, online, explained in our calendar listing.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 3 pm gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), discussing “Snow Country” by Yasunari Kawabata.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Or for the West Seattle Holiday Guide? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!