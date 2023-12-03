PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: Girl Scout Troop 40171 offering holiday help next Saturday

With so much going on these holiday-season weekends, perhaps you’re a parent who’d like to take a little time for yourself. How about next Saturday – December 9? This high-school-age West Seattle Girl Scout Troop has an offer:

Parents’ Night Out December 9th, 5-9 pm at Peace Lutheran [39th/Thistle].

Reliable childcare for ages 5-11.

Holiday party to attend? Holiday shopping to do? Need quiet headspace to write your holiday cards? Here’s your opportunity!

Go enjoy yourself knowing your children are in good hands and having a great time with Girl Scout Troop 40171!

We have a full lineup of fun festive winter activities to entertain 5-11 year olds: cookie decorating, festive winter crafts and games, and a pizza dinner!

Our Ambassador level (juniors and seniors in high school) Girl Scout troop is fundraising for our troop to travel to Our Chalet – a Girl Scout world center in Switzerland – as the culmination of our scouting experience.

We are all trained in first aid and have experience babysitting. Girl Scouts and non-Girl Scouts, stuffies, lovies, and cozy blankets are all welcome! Pricing and registration here.