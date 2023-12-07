ORCAS: Get updates at The Whale Trail’s winter gathering

(J pod southbound in Puget Sound November 2023, by M. Sears – Permit 21348)

Two weeks from tonight, on December 21st, The Whale Trail‘s winter gathering will bring updates on the Southern Resident Killer Whales – here’s the announcement from executive director Donna Sandstrom:

Join The Whale Trail and friends for our annual Winter Gathering. Hear updates about southern resident orcas from researcher Brad Hanson, Ph.D. Learn about current approaches to assess the health of the population, and what the data is showing.

Featured speakers also include Washington State Orca Recovery Coordinator Tara Galuska, and researchers Mark and Maya Sears. Tara will share updates about state actions and priorities for SRKW recovery. Mark and Maya will present recent orca encounters in central Puget Sound, including J pod’s overnight trip to Quartermaster Harbor.

Celebrate Solstice and the progress we have made in protecting southern resident orcas. Learn what you can do to help J, K and L pods today. Together we’ll find light in the dark for the whales!

Get tickets now, this will sell out. This is an in-person event only.

Where: C & P Coffee Company, 5612 California Ave SW

When: Thursday December 21, 7 to 8:30

–Doors open at 6:30.

Tickets: $5 suggested donation.

Advance tickets: brownpapertickets.com