New Year’s Eve-Eve and what else is up for 2023’s last West Seattle Saturday

(Hydrangea blooming in winter – photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Our three-day weekend begins with these notes, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE GROUP RUN, NEW YEAR’S EVE-EVE EDITION: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run! “Come for our last group run of 2023! We have had quite a year. We will have sparkling cider and champagne for toasting afterward, as well as pastries.” All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

BUSINESS FESTIVAL DURING KWANZAA, DAY 2: 11 am-7 pm, workshops and vendors at the Washington State Black Legacy Institute (2656 42nd SW), as previewed here. See today’s event lineup on this RSVP page.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). For New Year’s, you can try their first-ever sparkling wine.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: The home of West Seattle history is on holiday break, reopening next Friday (January 5).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-8 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show starts at 5 pm on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Admission prices vary – tickets and info here.

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

LIVE MUSIC @ C & P COFFEE: Jared Mitchell & The Wingtips, “a singer/songwriter show featuring 4-5 Seattle artists,” 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

‘MAFIA’ WITH COMEDIANS: “Laugh Until You Die” is a gaming and comedy event for New Year’s Eve-Eve, 7 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). A few tickets left as of early today!

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

WEST END GIRLS’ YEAR-END SHOW: West Seattle’s drag extravaganza – hosted by Cookie Couture – wraps up 2023 at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 7, show at 8, tickets online or at the door.

