Laughing for Leopards: Comedy show January 11 to benefit Lafayette Elementary PTA

Cozy Comedy, run by two West Seattleites who produce shows here and around the region, has big news:

We have our FIRST charity comedy show coming up on January 11, 2024, benefiting the Lafayette PTA! Cozy Comedy will not be making a penny of profit from this show; all proceeds are going to the Lafayette PTA. Otter on the Rocks has graciously agreed to let us have an additional evening of entertainment in their business for this great cause!

Tickets are available at this link – eventbrite.com/e/laughing-for-leopards-comedy-fundraiser-for-lafayette-pta-tickets-759136446547

Date and Time – Thursday, January 11, 7 pm show start!

Where: Otter on the Rocks, West Seattle

Benefitting the Lafayette PTA