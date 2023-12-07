Jokes at The Junction, Silent Book Club x 7, design review for 7617 35th SW, wine, music, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Texted photo – backyard feeder with the tiny birds known as Bushtits)

A two-part list again today! First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder‘s West Seattle scavenger hunt continues through Sunday (December 10th), and you can still register to participate! Go here to find out more and to sign up.

HOLIDAY ROOM PHOTOS Selfies (no Santa) in the Holiday Room (4210 SW Oregon) from 3 pm to 7 pm.

FIRST NIGHT OF HANUKKAH: No public West Seattle events tonight, but see the Holiday Guide list for what’s coming up.

CHIEF SEALTH CHOIR: 7 pm concert at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle).

‘SNOWED IN’: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, described as a “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 7:30 pm. Tickets are available here.

And from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STEM BENEFIT BOOKFAIR: Shop at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW, open today until 6 pm), mention STEM, and part of your purchase will benefit students.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for an update on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room and wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), NWTXBBQ will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

VISCON CELLARS RELEASE PARTY: And one more special event tonight at HPCS – Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is there to celebrate its newest wine release, 5-7:30 pm.

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 7617 35TH SW: This is the second review meeting for the proposed mixed-use building with ~130 apartments at 35th/Holden/Ida. Public comment is part of the 5 pm online meeting. Design packet and participation information are in our preview.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

SILENT BOOK CLUB X 7: The regular gathering spans seven local venues tonight, some with special incentives – they’re all in our calendar listing. The (quiet) fun begins at 7 pm,

PIANO BAR: Music and fun at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 7 pm.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Live/work in White Center or elsewhere in unincorporated North Highline? Your community council, the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council, meets online at 7 pm – our calendar listing has the agenda preview and link.

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: 8 pm, Travis Sherer and auditioning comics do their best to make you laugh. Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW); tickets here!

