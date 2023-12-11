HOLIDAY HELPING: Last-minute need for volunteers @ holiday party Wednesday

If you could give a few hours Wednesday afternoon, Neighborhood House asked us to share this last-minute call for holiday-party help:

Volunteer at Neighborhood House

December 13 | 2 – 5 pm The Winter Wonderland event is Neighborhood House’s winter celebration for children and their families living in the West Seattle High Point area. The event provides a fun space for children and their families to engage outside the preschool classroom. We’re seeking 20 volunteers to set up the event, help with children activities, serve food, and clean up. Link to sign up: x.gldn.io/e/lQmiqI30hFb)

Neighborhood House is at 6400 Sylvan Way SW.