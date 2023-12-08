HOLIDAY GUIDE REMINDER: Got shows? Songs? Services? Special hours? Shopping specials? Or … ? Send it!

Big thanks to everyone who’s sent info for our West Seattle Holiday Guide so far this season – more than three weeks have passed since we launched it, and we’re updating it every day, but we know there’s even more we don’t have yet – so this is a reminder, if your business, organization, church, school, club has a holiday happening that’s open to community participation, please send us the info so we can add it! That includes donation drives – the Holiday Guide has a list of giving opportunities too. We already have events (etc.) listed all the way through New Year’s Day. All we need is basic information – what, when, where, who – including any relevant web link(s) – then send it to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!