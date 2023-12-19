HOLIDAY GIVING: West Seattle’s only shelter gets a gift from HomeStreet Bank. Here’s what you can do

Those are some of the cots on which people slept last night at the Westside Neighbors Shelter. The volunteer-and-donation-powered shelter has 38 cots … but last night had 44 people in need of a place to sleep, so some slept on the floor.

That’s why a gift from HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) is so welcome. The bank is funding four more cots, thanks to the initiative of Kamarie Wilson, who manages HomeStreet’s branch in the Pierce County town of Lakewood, who visited today to check in with shelter manager Keith Hughes.

Kamarie met Keith at a networking event, and was so impressed to hear about his work running the shelter at the West Seattle Veteran Center/American Legion Post 160 building that she says, “Keith is like a miracle.” Her enthusiasm for the shelter’s work has also resulted in a fundraising drive at all HomeStreet branches (including the one in West Seattle, at 4022 SW Alaska) – you can make a donation there and the money will go directly to shelter operations. Here’s another way you can help: Keith tells us they’re short on “single-size blankets,” L/XL coats (but not larger – they have plenty of those), and socks – they go through 40 pair a week, and that’s what they have on hand right now. You can just bring donated items there – 3618 SW Alaska.