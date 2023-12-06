HOLIDAY GIVING: Nucor’s special delivery to West Seattle Food Bank

(WSB photos)

Every year, it’s an early Christmas present for the West Seattle Food Bankstrong when people from West Seattle’s Nucor mill roll up with their annual special delivery.

This morning the Nucor team brought over 6,100 pounds of food donated by employees, and a giant symbolic check representing that and $9,522 in gift cards and money raised by workers and the company:

That $40,806 will go to good use, WSFB executive director Fran Yeatts tells us, because money is one of their greatest needs right now. If you’d like to help WSFB for the holiday (or any other time), you can donate money here. They need warm clothes and socks, too! One place to drop those off is the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle/WS Junction Association Hometown Holidays coat-drive booth at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market this Sunday, 10 am-1:30 pm.