HOLIDAY GIVING: Last call for some West Seattle drives

Throughout the season, our <strong>West Seattle Holiday Guide> features a list of local donation drives that welcome your help. Some of them are about to wrap up so that the beneficiary organizations have time to get the gifts to recipients, so we’re nudging you in case you’ve been meaning to drop something off. Here are three that are about to conclude:

JOY DRIVE FOR WESTSIDE BABY AT VILLAGE GREEN: Through today, Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) is collecting items for WestSide Baby – see this flyer for the wish list. Bring donations to Building 2 (The Hearthside).

TREEHOUSE DONATION DRIVE AT ALKI BIKE AND BOARD: Tomorrow is the last day for this drive.You can go here to see what Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor) is collecting. One request: “Please make sure all items are NEW or in GREAT used condition.”

ADOPT-A-FAMILY ASSISTANCE: Also concluding tomorrow: West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) has adopted a family for holiday help – details here.

Some others have later deadlines, and our Holiday Guide list also includes some requests for monetary donations. Any last-minute additions? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!