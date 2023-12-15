Here’s what’s up today and tonight for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

A two-part list for today/tonight! First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

FILM HISTORY OF THE HOLIDAYS: 11 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – “In celebration of the holiday season, film historian Lance Rhoades will share favorite stories from classic live-action movies such as It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street and A Christmas Story and from great animated films, including Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Charlie Brown Christmas and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We’ll also discuss all-inclusive faith celebrations.” $10. RSVP.

SANTA AND GRINCH PHOTO FUNDRAISER: Photos to raise money for West Seattle-based nonprofit Stephanie’s Lifeline, 4-7 pm at The Blu Grouse. (9839 17th SW)

DONATION DRIVE AT MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: Going to see West Seattle’s best-known Christmas lights display? Bring a donation if you can:

Donation Collections for WestSide Baby and West Seattle Food Bank. Donation bins will be set up at the Menashe home, 5 – 9 pm at 5605 Beach Drive SW. Most needed items for WestSide Baby: winter coats, hats and gloves, pajamas, rain books, blankets, books and toys, Pull Ups (sizes 2T – 5T) and diapers (sizes 3 – 6). Most needed items for the West Seattle Food Bank: non-perishable food (not opened, in good condition), shelf stable milk, healthy snacks, low-sodium and no-sugar foods, and pet food and kitty litter for their Pet Pantry.

(5605 Beach Drive SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus continues tonight, 5 pm. Timed tickets and pricing info here.

SEATTLE GIRLS CHOIR: 7:30 pm at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee), Seattle Girls Choir presents “Carmina Angelorum.” (Follow that link for concert and ticket info.)

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: The radio-play edition of Twelfth Night Productions‘ beloved show continues at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm – ticket info and other details on the Brown Paper Tickets website.

‘SNOWED IN’: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, described as a “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 7:30 pm. Check for tickets are here.



And from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NEW COUNCILMEMBERS AT CITY HALL: District 1 Councilmember-elect Rob Saka and the four other newly elected councilmembers make their first group public appearance at City Hall during an official welcome from Mayor Bruce Harrell and media Q/A. You can watch live via Seattle Channel at 9:30 am.

TODDLER GYM: Free drop-in gym at Arbor Heights Community Church, 10 am-11:30 am. (4113 SW 102nd)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the fall-release red wines!

MEDEJIN AT EASY STREET RECORDS: In-store show, 7 pm – free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

SOUND & ACUPUNCTURE: 7:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $45.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Levitating, Thatsnokay, Trances, doors at 7, show at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!