Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

Here's a reminder of what's scheduled for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair it instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

LAKE WASHINGTON PT TALK AND FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, this time celebrating this month’s birthdays, following a sports-injury talk with Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), 6:00 pm.

TRIVIA x 6: Seven places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … there’s 7 pm trivia at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW) … NEW! 7 pm trivia at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW, White Center) … 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska) … Trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

FESTIVAL OF TREES: At Fauntleroy UCC Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW): “Come see artistically decorated trees in a variety of themes. Bring non-perishable food items to ‘vote’ for your favorites.” 7-8 pm.

WSHS WINTER CONCERT: Another student group performances, 7 pm, West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California SW), admission free – more info in our calendar listing.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

‘SNOWED IN’: Week 3 begins for the new holiday musical premiering at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Go here to see if tickets are available.

BASKETBALL: One home high-school girls-varsity game tonight, at 7:30 pm – West Seattle HS hosts Bishop Blanchet. (3000 California SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

